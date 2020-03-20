Walking Dead Spinoff World Beyond Postponed, New Premiere Date TBD

RELATED STORIES The Walking Dead Recap: Who Survived Season 10's Deadliest Episode?

The Walking Dead Recap: Who Survived Season 10's Deadliest Episode? New Walking Dead Spinoff: AMC Sets End Date 3 Months Ahead of Premiere

Another highly anticipated cable series is delaying its premiere due to the coronavirus outbreak: AMC is moving back the series premiere of its upcoming spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

World Beyond was slated to premiere Sunday, April 12 at 10/9c — directly after the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead. But now the spinoff will debut “later this year,” per a tweet from The Walking Dead‘s official Twitter feed.

The spinoff centers on the first generation of survivors raised after the zombie apocalypse and stars Alexa Mansour (The Resident) and Aliyah Royale (The Red Line) as a pair of young heroines. “Two sisters, along with two friends, leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead, on an important quest,” according to the show’s official description. The cast also includes Annet Mahendru (The Americans), Nico Tortorella (Younger) and Emmy winner Julia Ormond (Temple Grandin).

TWD: World Beyond joins FX’s Fargo as another high-profile series forced to delay its premiere due to the global coronavirus pandemic, which has totaled more than 17,500 cases in the U.S. alone at press time. Fargo‘s fourth season, starring Chris Rock as a gangster in 1950s Kansas City, was slated to premiere Sunday, April 19, but was pushed back earlier this week after production was halted. Additionally, more than 100 shows have shut down production in light of the outbreak; click here for a full list of the shows affected.