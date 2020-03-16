Fargo Season 4 Premiere Postponed, Won't Be Eligible for 2020 Emmys

Sorry, but you’ll have to wait a little longer for the return of Fargo: Season 4 of the FX anthology — which was set to premiere Sunday, April 19 — is being pushed back after production was halted last week due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“A new premiere date will be determined once production resumes,” FX said in a statement. According to sources, they’ve completed physical production on eight of Season 4’s 10 episodes, and Season 4 will no longer air in time to qualify for the 2020 Emmys. The current hope is that Season 4 will air later this year.

Set in 1950 Kansas City, Season 4 of Fargo stars Chris Rock as Kansas City gang kingpin Loy Cannon, whose African-American crime family faces off against a rival Italian-American crime family that includes Jason Schwartzman’s Josto Fadda and Ben Whishaw’s Rabbi Milligan. Fargo fans have already had to endure a lengthy hiatus: Season 3’s finale aired way back in June 2017.

Fargo joins the lengthy list of TV shows shut down or postponed by the global coronavirus epidemic, with more than 3,900 cases reported in the U.S. at press time. More than 90 current shows have shut down production on their current seasons, with several expecting to have to cut their episode orders short as a result. Check out the gallery to the right for the latest list of all the TV shows affected.