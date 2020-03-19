One Day at a Time Season 4 Trailer: Lydia Joins Tinder — But It's Not for Her

The Alvarez family knows no boundaries in Season 4 of One Day at a Time. Case in point: In a new trailer, Lydia creates a Tinder profile on behalf of her single daughter Penelope.

“It says ‘Lonely, Catholic nurse seeks big, strong man to fill the hole in her life!'” a befuddled Penelope exclaims. (“You might want to reword that,” Alex replies.)

The video above also finds Penelope’s progressive daughter Elena attempt to have a mature conversation about the female orgasm, which her traditional abuela shuts down immediately. Then, in a subsequent group-therapy scene, Penelope implies that Alex walked in on her at an unfortunate time.

ODAAT‘s inaugural season on Pop TV “will find Penelope exploring a surprising relationship, her mother Lydia experiencing a religious crisis (as well as revealing the details of her surprise trip to Cuba with Dr. Berkowitz), and Schneider finding his relationship with Avery growing deeper,” according to the official logline. “Meanwhile, “Elena begins to prepare for college, and Alex starts to date.” One Day at a Time Season 4

Guest stars this season include Ray Romano (as census taker Brian), and Jeffersons vet Marla Gibbs and Late Late Show bandleader Reggie Watts (as new neighbors Mrs. Jones and Mr. Mann).

In addition, Pop TV has announced that the Season 4 premiere — airing Tuesday, March 24, at 9:30/8:30c — will be simulcast on sister networks TV Land and Logo. Beginning April 14, the series will move to its permanent 9 pm time slot, one week after Schitt’s Creek wraps its sixth and final season.

