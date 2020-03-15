Quotes of the Week: Grey's Anatomy, The Flash, Elite, The Bachelor and More

Let’s face it: We’re all thinking about the coronavirus right now. And as you’ll see in our latest Quotes of the Week compilation, plenty of TV personalities have been talking about it, too.

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Wendy Williams were among those addressing the coronavirus crisis in their latest episodes, and you’ll find those sound bites included in the attached gallery. Scripted series, however, made us laugh and/or cry about non-COVID topics (and from the looks of it, we should savor these new episodes while we can). Quotes of the Week for March 8, 2020

Among the memorable dialogue featured this time around: the tearjerking reveal of Amelia’s baby daddy on Grey’s Anatomy (read recap), Mo’s idea for a new procedural series on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, a Rookie remark that probably could have gone unsaid and a Bachelor exchange that might actually have delivered the most dramatic finale ever.

Double doses of Black Lightning and The Walking Dead are also included in this week’s roundup, as are quotable moments from Survivor, The Flash, Good Girls, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and more shows.

