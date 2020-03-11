Ratings: As Bachelor Finale Dominates, This Is Us and The Flash Eye Lows

RELATED STORIES Gotham's Erin Richards Set as One of Dracula's Brides in ABC Pilot

Gotham's Erin Richards Set as One of Dracula's Brides in ABC Pilot The Bachelor Recap: Peter's Flight Plan Changes Abruptly in a Turbulent Finale

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s The Bachelor delivered 8.5 million total viewers and a 2.4 demo rating on Tuesday, on par with its year-ago finale (8.2 mil/2.4) and dominating the night in the demo. Leading out of that, the freshman drama For Life (3.2 mil/0.8) drew its best numbers thus far.

Elsewhere on Tuesday….

THE CW | The Flash (1.07 mil/0.3, read recap) dipped to series lows, while Legends of Tomorrow (774K/0.2) was steady.

NBC | Opposite The Bachelor and with a weaker Ellen’s Game of Games (4.4 mil/0.9) lead-in this week, This Is Us (5.6 mil/1.1, read recap and learn soapy secret) slipped to series lows. New Amsterdam (4.5 mil/0.7) held steady in the demo.

CBS | NCIS (10.4 mil/1.0), FBI (8.3 mil/0.8) and FBI: Most Wanted (6.1 mil/0.6) all dipped in the demo, with the latter matching its lowest rating thus far.

FOX | The Resident (3.7 mil/0.7) dipped, while Empire (1.99 mil/0.6) was steady in the demo but fell below two million viewers for the first time ever.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.