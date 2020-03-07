Masked Singer: Up-to-the-Minute Clues about Group B's Final 3 and More

It’s almost time for the second batch of Masked Singer Season 3 contestants to take a load off, put up their costumed feet and watch as a new group of disguised warblers enters the fray.

But ahead of Wednesday’s Group C debut, we’d like to solidify our guesses at the identities of the singers in Groups A and B. After all, it was just this past week that we learned Taco was none other than Dancing With the Stars/America’s Funniest Home Videos host Tom Bergeron, who told TVLine he never did get clarification on exactly what type of filling his taco held. (Read a full recap of the episode here.)

Now, as Episode 7 approaches, it’s time to marshal our collective intuition and figure out who’s beneath the masks we’ve seen. We’ve pulled together a large number of clues from the Masked Singer episodes that have already aired. The ultimate goal: Guess who’s beneath those costumes before they’re booted from the show.

All season long, we’ll update the gallery at right with information gleaned from the current week’s show, and we’ll add our (and some of your) thoughts about who’s beneath the costumes. So go ahead and click through, then make sure to log your thoughts, theories and evolving guesses in the comments section!