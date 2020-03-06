Beauty and the Beast Prequel From OUAT Creators in the Works at Disney+; Josh Gad, Luke Evans to Reprise Roles

RELATED STORIES Hilary Duff to Disney: Let Us Move the Lizzie McGuire Revival to Hulu

How did Gaston become such a tall, dark, strong and handsome brute?

Disney+ could be answering that question via a Beauty and the Beast prequel series, which is in development at the streamer, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The as-yet-untitled project would take place “well before” the events of the 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast, with Luke Evans and Josh Gad set to reprise their roles of Gaston and LeFou. The potential series will span six episodes and, just like the feature film, it will be a musical. (Longtime Disney composer Alan Menken is reportedly in talks to handle the music.)

Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis — who were previously writing a Muppets revival with Gad that was scrapped at Disney+ last September — will write, executive-produce and serve as showrunners alongside Gad, while Evans will also be an EP.

Harry Potter alumna Emma Watson and Legion‘s Dan Stevens played Belle and the Beast in Disney’s live-action remake. Per THR, neither of them — nor any other stars from the film — are currently attached to the Disney+ series, though they could potentially make guest appearances.

Gad currently co-stars in the HBO comedy Avenue 5, which was recently renewed for a second season. Evans’ most recent TV credit was TNT’s The Alienist, and he’ll be returning as John Moore for its forthcoming sequel, The Angel of Darkness.

How do you feel about a potential Beauty and the Beast prequel? Tell us in the comments below!