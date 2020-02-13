Avenue 5 Renewed at HBO as EP Promises 'Even More Physical and Emotional Hell' in Season 2

We’ve seen the future, and it includes more Avenue 5.

HBO on Thursday renewed the Hugh Laurie-fronted futuristic sci-fi comedy for a second season.

“It was so great to be back again with HBO for the first season of Avenue 5, so I’m doubly thrilled that HBO have now seen fit to put Captain Ryan Clark and his passengers and crew through even more physical and emotional hell next year too,” said series creator Armando Iannucci in a statement. “Nobody provides angst-ridden laughs better than Hugh Laurie, and we’re looking forward to seeing what further impossible situations and existential crises we can plunge him, Josh Gad and the rest of our fantastic cast into next. To the end of Season 1 and beyond (into Season 2)!”

Added Laurie: “It’s thrilling to discover that space isn’t finite after all. I’m very excited to be continuing on this journey with Armando and HBO, and also an amazing group of actors and writers who make me laugh every day. Here’s to the future!” Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

HBO’s EVP of Programming Amy Gravitt, meanwhile, raved, “We’ve loved every minute of Avenue 5’s inaugural voyage. Armando and his team are masters of smart and incisive comedy, and the ensemble cast, brilliantly captained by Hugh Laurie, is second to none. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for our hapless heroes in Season 2.”

The cast also includes Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ethan Phillips.

Avenue 5‘s current first season concludes next month.