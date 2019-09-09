Muppets Revival Scrapped at Disney+

Sorry, Kermit: Disney+ is not moving forward with its planned revival of The Muppets, our sister site Deadline reports.

Actor Josh Gad, who was set to write the new series — titled Muppets Live Another Day — along with Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis, confirmed the news with a tweet on Monday, stating that they “have decided to step away from Muppets Live Another Day. Sometimes, creative differences are just that. We LOVE this franchise so much & truly wish them all the best.”

Muppets Live Another Day would have picked up right after the events of 1984’s The Muppets Take Manhattan, with Kermit gathering the old gang together once again to search for a missing Rowlf. The series was first reported to be in the works back in February 2018, and later earned a pilot order at the streamer.

The Muppets, of course, first broke through with the 1976-81 series The Muppet Show before launching a movie franchise. ABC attempted to bring them back in 2015 with a mockumentary-style sitcom titled The Muppets, but that was axed after just one season. Kermit and the gang, though, will still be seen on Disney+ in Muppets Now, an unscripted, short-form series first announced last month.