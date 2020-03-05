Flash Promotes Kayla Compton, aka Allegra, to Series Regular for Season 7

RELATED STORIES Flash Promotes Brandon McKnight, aka Chester, to Series Regular for Season 7

Flash Promotes Brandon McKnight, aka Chester, to Series Regular for Season 7 The Flash Photos: A 'New' Wally West Returns for Pivotal Mythology Episode — Plus, Cisco Completes His Mission

The Flash team continues to expand: Kayla Compton, who plays Iris West-Allen’s intern Allegra Garcia, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming seventh season, our sister site Deadline reports. Earlier this week, Brandon McKnight, who recurs as tech whiz Chester P. Runk, was also upped to full-time status.

Allegra is a meta-human who can manipulate electromagnetic waves as well as emit UV light pulses. Now a reformed criminal, she works alongside Iris at The Central City Citizen. It has also recently been teased that she shares a connection to Nash Wells. While helping Nash out with a project, Allegra spotted his Polaroid of him with her doppelgänger. Confronted later by Caitlin, Nash suggested that the doppelgänger is “not my daughter, exactly,” but an “ex-employee” who “made a bad call.”

Compton first joined the CW series in the sixth season’s second episode. To date, she has appeared in eight episodes.

The Flash returns with a new episode next Tuesday, March 10 at 8/7c. The installment, titled “Death of the Speed Force,” will welcome back former cast member Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally, aka Kid Flash. In addition to that homecoming, Cisco returns from his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime.

Are you excited to see more Allegra next season? Hit the comments with your thoughts!