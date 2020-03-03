Flash Promotes Brandon McKnight, aka Chester, to Series Regular for Season 7

RELATED STORIES The Flash Photos: A 'New' Wally West Returns for Pivotal Mythology Episode — Plus, Cisco Completes His Mission

“What’s up, party people?!” A series regular promotion, that’s what. The Flash has upped Brandon McKnight, who plays tech whiz Chester P. Runk, to series regular for the upcoming seventh season, our sister site Deadline reports.

Chester was introduced in the Season 6 premiere as a scientist who stole old lab equipment and materials from a junkyard. During one of Chester’s live stream experiments, his device opened a black hole in Star City, where half of Chester’s consciousness resided. After Barry & Co. returned Chester’s consciousness to his body, the scientist was relocated to the Mental Augmentation Chamber (MAC) at S.T.A.R. Labs until his subatomic particles re-stabilized.

Upon first seeing the dailies of actor Brandon McKnight’s “absolutely wonderful performance” in the Season 6 opener, “The first thing I said was, ‘How quickly can we get this guy back?'” showrunner Eric Wallace previously told TVLine. “We want to get to know him a little better and let him interact with Team Flash a second time, very soon” — which came with the Feb. 25 episode, when Chester returned to assist the team and help save Barry’s life.

But as in the comic books, will Chester become a cosmic-powered being? “The answer is no,” affirms Wallace. “At least not for a long time.”

The Flash returns with a new episode next Tuesday, March 10 at 8/7c on The CW.

Are you excited to see more Chester next season? Hit the comments with your thoughts!