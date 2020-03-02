HTGAWM Alum Kendrick Sampson Joins thirtysomething Sequel at ABC

RELATED STORIES thirtysomething: 2 More Original Cast Members to Return for ABC Revival

The rapidly growing cast of ABC’s thirtysomething sequel has added one more name: How to Get Away With Murder alum Kendrick Sampson.

TVLine has learned that Sampson will appear in the follow-up pilot — titled thirtysomething(else) — as Brad, the boyfriend of Odette Annable’s Janey Steadman. Described as “a man of high ideals,” the formidable and handsome activist singlehandedly formed a renters’ rights group in Philadelphia that has since grown into a large nonprofit that promotes affordable housing and helps the homeless.

“Brad is often obliged by his responsibilities to be more of a conciliator than he would like, and sometimes Janey’s volatility is a challenge for him,” the character description reads. “But they are very much in love, and both are coming to face whatever fears of commitment they harbor.”

The thirtysomething(else) newbies also include Chris Wood (Supergirl) as Leo Steadman, Patrick Fugit (Outcast) as Ethan Weston and Auden Thornton (This Is Us) as Brittany Weston. As for the original thirtysomething cast, the project will welcome back Ken Olin (as Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Steadman), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston), Patricia Wettig (Nancy Weston), Melanie Mayron (Melissa Steadman) and Polly Draper (Ellyn Warren).

Original series creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick will co-write the pilot, with Zwick set to direct. (Check out our handy Pilot Guide for all of the latest intel on the broadcast networks’ potential new series.)