thirtysomething: 2 More Original Cast Members to Return for ABC Revival

Two more familiar faces have joined ABC’s thirtysomething revival.

Melanie Mayron and Polly Draper have signed on to appear in the Alphabet network’s upcoming pilot, thirtysomething(else), as reported by our sister site Deadline. The series will be a sequel to the critically acclaimed drama created by Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick that ran from 1987 to 1991.

Mayron and Draper will appear in recurring arcs on the potential series, reprising their roles of Melissa Steadman and Ellyn Warren, respectively. The actresses will join four previously announced original cast members including Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield and Patricia Wettig, all of whom will reprise their roles as supporting series regulars.

The thirtysomething sequel will center on the grown-up children of the series’ original characters. “Apparently, raising children (even grown children) never ends, but who could have known how hard it would be for them to raise their parents?” the logline asks.

The new generation of thirtysomethings will include Odette Annable as Janey Steadman, Chris Wood as Leo Steadman, Patrick Fugit as Ethan Weston and Auden Thornton as Brittany Weston. The series will be written by Herskovitz and Zwick, in addition to being directed by Zwick.

Mayron received three Emmy nominations for her performance as Melissa, winning the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1989. She made her directorial debut on the show, leading to her future career as a TV director; should thirtysomething(else) go to series, Mayron will also direct.

Draper also earned an Emmy nomination for the series, and later went on to start a career in writing and producing. She was showrunner of Nickelodeon’s The Naked Brothers Band and recently recurred on the CBS All Access series Tell Me a Story.