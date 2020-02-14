thirtysomething: ABC Adds Outcast's Patrick Fugit to Sequel Pilot Cast

RELATED STORIES Pilot Season 2020: Scoop on This Fall's (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them

Welcome to the thirtysomething family, Patrick Fugit. The Outcast alum has boarded ABC’s follow-up to its 1987 family drama, per our sister site Deadline.

The potential sequel, titled thirtysomething(else), will center on the grown-up children of the series’ original characters. “Apparently, raising children (even grown children) never ends, but who could have known how hard it would be for them to raise their parents?” the logline asks.

Fugit has been cast as Ethan Weston, the son of Patricia Wettig’s Nancy and Timothy Busfield’s Elliot. Though Ethan is a brilliant musician, he is also a recovering drug addict with a history of depression — but after welcoming a child with girlfriend Kat, Ethan is “ferociously determined to stay sober,” even when his mother suspects he’s still using.

The pilot cast also includes Supergirl alumni Chris Wood and Odette Annable, who will respectively play Leo and Janey Steadman, the children of Ken Olin’s Michael and Mel Harris’ Hope. As for the original thirtysomething cast, Olin, Harris, Wettig and Busfield are all expected to reprise their roles in a supporting capacity. Behind the camera, original series creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick will co-write the follow-up, with Zwick set to direct.

In addition to Cinemax’s Outcast, where he starred as the tortured Kyle Barnes for two seasons, Fugit’s TV credits include Treadstone and Full Circle.