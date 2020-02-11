ABC's thirtysomething Sequel Adds Supergirl Alum Odette Annable

RELATED STORIES Pilot Season 2020: Scoop on This Fall's (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them

Is ABC’s thirtysomething sequel actually taking place in National City?

Supergirl actress Odette Annable has joined the pilot’s cast, just days after fellow alum Chris Wood boarded the project.

First ordered to pilot in January, the potential follow-up series — titled thirtysomething(else) — will follow the grown-up children of the original thirtysomething characters. Per our sister site Deadline, Annable will play the adult version of Janey Steadman, daughter of Ken Olin’s Michael and Mel Harris’ Hope (and sister to Wood’s Leo).

Described as a “striking spinoff” of her parents, Janey is a passionate and driven woman who, according to her boyfriend Brad, possesses a “very big engine in a very small car.” (Which is a compliment, we think.)

Original thirtysomething creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick will co-write the sequel pilot, with Zwick set to direct. The show will also welcome back Olin, Harris, Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patricia Wettig (Nancy Weston), who will reprise their original roles in a supporting capacity.

Aside from her appearances as Supergirl‘s Reign, Annable’s small-screen résumé includes Tell Me a Story, The Astronaut Wives Club and Banshee.

To keep up with all of the 2020 pilots currently in contention at the broadcast networks, check out (and bookmark!) our handy Pilot Guide, which has been updated with Annable’s casting.