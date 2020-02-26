TV Ratings: Debate Audience Grows, NBC Dramas Rise With Voice's Return

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ broadcast of the 10th Democratic candidates debate averaged 13 million total viewers and a 2.2 demo rating, up sharply from the preliminary numbers (10 mil/1.8) for last Wednesday’s debate on NBC.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | The Flash (1.18 mil/0.4, read recap) and Caity Lotz’s very impressive Legends directorial debut (753K/0.2) were both steady in the demo while adding a few eyeballs.

NBC | With The Voice (8.5 mil/1.4, read recap) back in the Tuesday leadoff spot, This Is Us (7.1 mil/1.4, read recap and post mortem) and New Amsterdam (5.2 mil/0.7) each delivered their most watched episodes since their Nov. 19 fall finales, while also ticking up in the demo.

FOX | 24 Hours to Hell and Back (averaging 2.1 mil/0.6) was steady with its double-episode finale.

ABC | The Conners (5.1 mil/0.9) hit and tied series lows. Bless This Mess (3.1 mil/0.6), mixed-ish (2.3 mil/0.5), black-ish (2.2 mil/0.5) and For Life (2.5 mil/0.6) all held steady in the demo while dipping in total viewers.

