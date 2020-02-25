SNL's Molly Shannon to Co-Star in Vanessa Bayer Comedy Pilot Big Deal

RELATED STORIES RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Moves to Showtime, Gets June Premiere Date

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Moves to Showtime, Gets June Premiere Date Ray Donovan Un-Cancelled? 'There Will Be More,' Liev Schreiber Says

Showtime is hosting a little Saturday Night Live alumni party, tapping Molly Shannon to co-star in Vanessa Bayer’s comedy pilot Big Deal, TVLine has learned.

Inspired by Bayer’s own past, Big Deal — which was first ordered to pilot last November — stars the actress as a woman who overcame childhood leukemia to achieve her lifelong dream of landing a job as a successful home shopping channel host.

Shannon will appear in the half-hour pilot as Jackie, a charismatic, popular host at the network. Should Big Deal get picked up to series, Shannon will be a full-fledged series regular. In addition to her many years on SNL, her recent TV credits include Will & Grace, Divorce and The Other Two.

Bayer will also executive-produce Big Deal with SNL scribe Jeremy Beiler, while Michael Showalter (Search Party) will direct and Jessi Klein (Big Mouth) will serve as showrunner.

Big Deal is one of several new projects in the works at Showtime: The premium cabler is also adapting James Patterson and Bill Clinton’s novel The President Is Missing, while the drama First Ladies — starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama — recently snagged a series order.

Are you excited by Shannon’s involvement in Big Deal? Hit the comments!