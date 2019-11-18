Vanessa Bayer-Led Comedy Big Deal Scores Pilot Order at Showtime

RELATED STORIES Did Ray Donovan Just Kill [Spoiler]?

In case you hadn’t heard, Vanessa Bayer is kind of a Big Deal.

Showtime has handed a pilot order to the SNL alum’s comedy project, just over a year after it went into development, TVLine has learned.

Inspired by Bayer’s own past, Big Deal stars the actress as a woman who overcame childhood leukemia to achieve her lifelong dream of landing a job as a QVC host. Bayer will also executive-produce the half-hour comedy alongside SNL scribe Jeremy Beiler, while Michael Showalter (Search Party) will direct and Jessi Klein (Big Mouth) will serve as showrunner.

“Vanessa Bayer is such a sharp and joyful comic talent, and in Big Deal she mines the story of her own life to deliver hard comedy with deep resonance,” said Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment at Showtime. “In Jeremy, Jessi and Michael, we have a veritable all-star team who never fail to deliver smart, subversive and funny comedy — which Big Deal certainly promises to be.”

In addition to her seven years on Saturday Night Live, Bayer’s TV credits include Single Parents, Will & Grace and Drunk History. She’ll also guest-star in a Season 7 episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, where she’ll reunite with former SNL co-star Andy Samberg.

Does Big Deal sound like your cup of tea? Hit the comments below.