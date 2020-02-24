TV Ratings: Rookie Returns to 1-Year Highs With American Idol Lead-In

RELATED STORIES American Idol Recap: Katy Perry Warns the First Romantic Couple of Season 18

American Idol Recap: Katy Perry Warns the First Romantic Couple of Season 18 The Rookie Returns With an 'Intense, Emotional' Race to Save Lucy: 'You're Going to See Tim Lose His Mind'

Back from an 11-week break but now leading out of American Idol (aka Sunday’s most watched, highest rated entertainment program), ABC’s The Rookie copped its second largest audience ever (4.9 million total viewers) while scoring its highest rating in nearly a year (a 0.8, up 33 percent from its fall finale).

Opening ABC’s night, AFV (6.2 mil/1.0) was up 25 percent in the demo, while Idol (7.5 mil/1.4, read recap) dipped a tenth from its season opener but still dominated Sunday.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Batwoman (816K/0.2) and Episode 100 of Supergirl (667K/0.2, read recap) were both steady in the demo, with the latter adding a few eyeballs.

NBC | Zoey’s Playlist (2 mil/0.5) ticked up in the demo, while Good Girls (1.8 mil/0.4) was steady.

CBS | God Friended Me (6 mil/0.6) rebounded from last week’s series lows, NCIS: Los Angeles (6.2 mil/0.6) was steady and NCIS: New Orleans (5.6 mil/0.6) ticked up.

FOX | The Simpsons (1.8 mil/0.6) dipped, Duncanville (1.4 mil/0.5) and Family Guy (1.6 mil/0.6) were steady, and Bob’s Burgers (1.6 mil/0.7) ticked up.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.