The Masked Singer: New Clues About Mouse, Banana, Taco, Frog and More

Ready to speculate about some fresh, Masked meat?

This week, Fox’s Masked Singer introduced six new competitors into the mix, giving the reality show’s audience its first chance to hear Kitty, Taco, Banana, Mouse, Elephant and Frog do their thing. The judges made frequent mention of the level of talent in this second group of singers, and they weren’t wrong: Taco and Kitty, especially, knew how to sell a song, while Frog proved he was no stranger to getting a crowd to eat out of his webbed palm.

At the end of the hour, though, Elephant was sent packing. When the Tusked One removed his mask, he was revealed to be skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. (Read full recap here and Hawk’s thoughts on taking part in the show — albeit briefly — here.)

If you’ve been playing along since the beginning of the season, you know the drill: Ahead of Episode 5, we’ve pulled together a whole bunch of clues from the episodes that have already aired. The goal: Guess who’s beneath those costumes before they’re booted from the show.

All season long, we’ll update the gallery at right with information gleaned from the current week’s show, and we’ll add our (and some of your) thoughts about who’s beneath the costumes. So go ahead and click through, then make sure to log your thoughts, theories and evolving guesses in the comments section!