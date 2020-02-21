Supernatural Vet Mitch Pileggi Cast as Jared Padalecki's Dad in Walker Reboot

RELATED STORIES Pretty Little Liars' Keegan Allen Joins The CW's Walker as the Texas Ranger's Gay, Conservative Younger Brother

Winchester family reunion alert! Mitch Pileggi — who recurred as Sam and Dean’s maternal grandfather on Supernatural — will reunite with Jared Padalecki in The CW’s forthcoming Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, our sister site Deadline reports.

The drama, simply titled Walker, stars Padalecki as Cordell Walker, “a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home,” per the official synopsis. “He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.”

The X-Files alum Pileggi will play the series-regular role of Walker’s father Bonham, who is described as a sturdy, conservative, tough-as-nails family man who doesn’t hold back when talking with his sons. A third-generation Texas rancher, he’s most comfortable taking care of business on the ranch.

As previously reported, Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars) will portray Walker’s younger brother Liam, a gay conservative who was just promoted to assistant district attorney. Meanwhile, Lindsey Morgan (The 100) is Walker’s new partner Micki.

Walker — which hails from writer/producer Anna Fricke (Being Human) — is one of two projects to receive a straight-to-series order from The CW for the 2020-21 season, the other being the Arrowverse spinoff Superman & Lois, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in the title roles. Check out TVLine’s Pilot Season Guide for all the latest pickups, casting news and more.

Are you excited for Walker‘s mini Supernatural reunion? Hit the comments with your thoughts on the casting!