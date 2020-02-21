Sandra Oh to Lead Netflix Dramedy From Amanda Peet, GoT Creators

RELATED STORIES Stranger Things: Priah Ferguson Upped to Series Regular for Season 4

Sandra Oh is heading to Netflix. The Killing Eve star will play the titular role in The Chair, a six-episode dramedy about the chair of an English department at a major university.

Amanda Peet (Togetherness) co-created the series and will write, executive-produce and serve as showrunner. Game of Thrones creators Dan Benioff (Peete’s husband) and D.B. Weiss, Thrones veteran Bernie Caulfield, and Oh will also have EP titles.

The pilot was co-written by Peet and Annie Julia Wyman. While the series will be Peet’s first as a writer and showrunner, she has two plays under her writer’s belt — The Commons of Pensacola, produced by the Manhattan Theatre Club in 2013, and Our Very Own Carlin McCullough, produced at Los Angeles’ Geffen Playhouse in 2018.

Jay Duplass (Transparent) will also star in the half-hour series. Peet and Duplass previously worked together on HBO’s Togetherness, which ran for two seasons from 2015 to 2016.

Oh remains attached to BBC America/AMC’s Killing Eve, which was renewed for a fourth season ahead of its April 26 Season 3 premiere. Peet can be seen next in front of the camera in Season 2 of USA Network’s Dirty John. She’s also set to begin filming HBO’s The Gilded Age.