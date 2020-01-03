Killing Eve Gets Early Season 4 Renewal Ahead of Its Springtime Return

BBC America has renewed its acclaimed Killing Eve for a fourth season, months ahead of its Season 3 premiere this spring.

“How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years,” AMC Networks Entertainment Group president Sarah Barnett said in a statement. “The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and it’s fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. Season 3 lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed.”

“I am beyond thrilled that we can continue our extraordinary journey,” said executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. “It is testament to everyone involved that we have been picked up so early — the magnificent actors, writers, directors and production team. We are extremely lucky to work with such fierce and dedicated people.”

Following in the footsteps of Season 1’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Season 2’s Emerald Fennell and the upcoming season’s Suzanne Heathcote, Killing Eve will continue its tradition of naming a new female lead writer for Season 4.

Simulcast on BBC America and AMC, Season 2 of Killing Eve had the highest rate of growth of any returning TV drama since the final season of AMC’s Breaking Bad in 2013, doubling its freshman audience in Live+SD ratings, to north of 1 million total viewers.

