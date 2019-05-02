The Gilded Age, From Downton Abbey Creator Julian Fellowes, Moves From NBC to HBO With Series Order

The Gilded Age has finally arrived… although on a different network than we were expecting.

The 19th-century-set drama series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, originally developed at NBC, has now landed a 10-episode series order at HBO, TVLine has learned.

“Given the opulent scope and scale of this richly textured character drama, HBO is the perfect home for The Gilded Age,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement on Thursday. “We’re all huge fans of Julian, and I know I speak for Bob Greenblatt — who was involved in the development of this series while at Universal Television — when I say we’re thrilled to bring his undeniable genius to our viewers.”

Taking place in 1885 during the American Gilded Age, the drama centers on Marian Brook, the orphaned daughter of a Southern general who moves in with her aunts in New York City. Joined by Peggy Scott, an African-American woman posing as her maid, Marian makes her way into New York’s high society. “Will Marian follow the established rules of society,” the official description asks, “or forge her own path in this exciting new world that is on the brink of transformation into the modern age?”

RELATED STORIES Downton Abbey Movie: Watch the First Teaser Trailer Now

Downton Abbey Movie: Watch the First Teaser Trailer Now Downton Abbey Movie Release Date Set

If this sounds familiar, it should: The Gilded Age has been in the works at NBC since 2012 (!), and even scored a series order at the Peacock network last year. Universal Television will still act as a co-producer along with HBO. Fellowes will serve as creator, writer and executive producer; also serving as EPs are Downton Abbey alums Gareth Neame and Michael Engler.

“As with all of our studio projects, our goal is to find them the home that is the best fit for the series,” NBC Entertainment co-chairs Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks said in a statement. “We love the ambition and scope of The Gilded Age, and after a highly competitive bidding process, ultimately came to the conclusion that HBO is the perfect network for this epic story. We can’t wait to partner with them to bring Julian’s majestic drama to audiences all over the globe.”