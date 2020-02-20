Popular Masked Singer Guess Goes on Record: 'I Ain't the Friggin' Taco'

RELATED STORIES So You Think You Can Dance Renewed for Season 17 -- Which Judge Is Out?

So You Think You Can Dance Renewed for Season 17 -- Which Judge Is Out? Masked Singer Castoff on the Judges' Uncanny Observations: 'I Don't Know If That's a Compliment or If That's a Dis'

Someone’s got a tortilla chip on his shoulder.

On Wednesday, Fox’s The Masked Singer introduced six new contestants. Among these was Taco, whose smooth and effortless performance of Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon” earned him accolades from the reality singing competition’s judges. When it came time for them to pontificate about which celebrity might be under Taco’s shell, Robin Thicke tossed out the name of Fuller House star Bob Saget, and fellow judges Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg — as well as at least one TVLine reader in the recap’s comments— agreed that he might be right. (For a full recap of the episode, go here.)

Thicke cited Taco’s clues package, which included references to San Francisco and videotapes. Full House and its continuation series Fuller House both take place in the City by the Bay; Saget hosted ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.

By the end of the episode, Taco had moved on to the next round of competition. But on Twitter Thursday, Saget publicly outed himself as not taking part in the musical hijinks. “I ain’t the friggin’ Taco,” he tweeted.

Dear nice people,

I ain’t the friggin’ Taco. Why would I want to be a mascot? They say any press is good press – – but the taco?

A burrito, maybe.

Best wishes,

Bob — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 20, 2020

(For the record, at the moment, TVLine’s official guess regarding Taco’s true identity is Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron, who took up Saget’s reins at America’s Funniest Home Videos in 2001.)

Who do you think is wearing the Taco costume? Drop your guess in the comments!