The Blacklist Renewed for Season 8

The Blacklist apparently has many more names to cross off its list: The NBC drama has been renewed for Season 8, TVLine has learned.

“Congratulations to our incredible cast, producers and crew, all of whom continue to reach excellence week in and week out,” Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue Red and Liz’s story into Season 8.”

The Blacklist, which debuted in September 2013, stars James Spader as wanted criminal Raymond Reddington and Megan Boone as FBI profiler Liz Keen, with whom Red has a complicated personal relationship. Throughout Liz’s search for answers about Red’s real identity, Red has assisted the FBI with tracking down dangerous and elusive criminals. Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, Amir Arison and Hisham Tawfiq round out the main cast.

The show is currently in the midst of Season 7, which resumes Friday, March 20. In December’s fall finale, Liz’s biological mother faked her own death and formed an unexpected alliance with Liz, which neither woman plans to reveal to Red when the show returns. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

“At this point, [Liz] thinks Katarina may offer her a greater chance of finding out the truth that it seems Red won’t share with her,” executive producer John Eisendrath told TVLine at the time. “But she certainly is not fully trusting of Katarina at this point, so as the season goes on, there will be choices that she’ll have to make — whether to stay aligned with her mother, or whether to be more sympathetic toward Red’s point of view.”

The Blacklist will also welcome Nip/Tuck alum Joely Richardson for an “intense” Season 7 episode, in which she’ll play Red’s former flame Cassandra Bianchi.

Our handy 2020 Renewal Scorecard has been updated with The Blacklist‘s Season 8 pickup. Are you excited about the renewal?