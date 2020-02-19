Madam Secretary's Patina Miller to Star in Power Prequel Series Raising Kanan

RELATED STORIES Power Boss: Why a Proctor-Centric Spinoff Isn't Going to Happen

Madam Secretary‘s Patina Miller is set to star as one tough mother in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Starz’s 1990s-set Power prequel spinoff that will follow the early years of Kanan Stark.

Miller will play Raquel “Raq” Thomas, a “cold, hard, fierce… successful and deadly woman taking names in a man’s world,” per the official character description provided by Starz. “She is tough, resolute, ruthless and yet, Raq is still capable of love. Great love. The sole recipient of that affection is her son, Kanan — he is everything to her. As much as she cares for him though, there are many instances where one wonders if she loves him for who he is, or if she loves him merely as an extension of herself. The middle child of three, Raq also carries the heavy burden as the earner for her two brothers. Raq is the sun, and everyone else in her universe exists in her orbit.”

Franchise EP and former star Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson portrayed the adult version of Kanan on the mothership series.

In addition to playing press coordinator Daisy Grant on CBS’ recently-wrapped Madam Secretary, Miller appeared in PBS’ Civil War-era drama Mercy Street. On the big screen, she played Commander Paylor in Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2.

Raising Kanan is one of four Power offshoots currently in-the-works at Starz, joining Power Book II: Ghost, which picks up after the events of the flagship series and which stars several of that show’s cast members; Power Book IV: Influence, a series centered on Rashad Tate as he continues his unrelenting quest for power; and Power Book V: Force, which will follow Tommy as he leaves New York behind.