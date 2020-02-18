The polls have closed and the results of TVLine’s CSI revival poll are in. With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, fans of the onetime juggernaut have sent a clear message to CBS: You would not take to the streets with picket signs if lab rat Henry Andrews were MIA in the in-the-works revival.

Jon Wellner’s toxicology expert mustered just a few dozen votes in our Feb. 12 poll, which asked you to choose the CSI vets (three out of a field of 15 onetime series regulars) you most want to see appear in the potential limited event series. As a result, Andrews finished well outside of the final Top 10.

As reported last week, CBS is developing a short-run CSI revival for next fall that that would commemorate the 20th anniversary of the original series’ launch (in Oct. 2000). Elementary vet Jason Tracey is shepherding the project. The follow-up would once again be set in Las Vegas and, if deals can be made, feature a number of original cast members, including William Petersen and Jorja Fox (both of whom have reportedly been approached). CSI Revival Cast: Your 10 Most Wanted

Scroll through the attached gallery (or click here for direct access) to see which characters made your must-return list, complete with Top 10 ranking number and percentage of vote, and then tackle this question in the comments: Which character’s specific ranking surprised you the most?