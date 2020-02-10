CSI Revival Eyed at CBS — Which Original Cast Members Will Return?

CBS is going back to the scene of one of its most successful crimes.

The network is developing a CSI “event series” that would commemorate the 20th anniversary of the original series’ launch (in Oct. 2000), TVLine has confirmed. According to Deadline, which first broke the news, the potential follow-up would once again be set in Las Vegas and, ideally, feature original cast members, including William Petersen and Jorja Fox (both of whom have reportedly been approached).

Elementary vet Jason Tracey is shepherding the revival.

In addition to Petersen and Fox, the original CSI cast also included Marg Helgenberger, George Eads, Gary Dourdan and Paul Guilfoyle.

Fueled by the phenomenal success of the mothership (in its heyday it averaged north of 25 million viewers), CBS went on to launch spinoffs CSI: Miami (starring David Caruso), CSI: NY (starring Gary Sinise) and CSI: Cyber (starring Patricia Arquette). Cancelled TV Shows: What Would Have Happened Next

CSI‘s 15th and final full season averaged 8.3 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating (leading out of The Good Wife on Sunday nights), while a two-hour series-ending movie that followed that fall drew 12.2 mil and a 1.8.

Thoughts on the possible second coming of CSI? Which cast members (original or otherwise) top your wish list to return? Hit the comments with your thoughts.