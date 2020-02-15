The Masked Singer: Up-to-Date Clues About Kangaroo, Turtle and White Tiger

The Masked Singer‘s Group A is down to three competitors, and that’s how it will stay until White Tiger, Turtle and Kangaroo meet up with Group B and C’s Top 3s in the Super 9 later this season. But before we meet the next round of costumed crooners, how about a quick look at all the clues Group A has managed to rack up in just a few week’s time?

The aforementioned trio and Miss Monster battled it out in Wednesday’s episode, with the one-eyed warbler turning in a rather shaky rendition of Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me.” Judges Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke posited that R&B diva Chaka Khan might be under the big, fuzzy head, and that turned out to be true. (Read a full recap of the episode here.)

Now that Episode 4 is just a few days away, we’ve gathered a plethora of clues from the season so far and consolidated them into a handy guide. The goal: Figure out who’s beneath those costumes waaaaay before their unveilings.

