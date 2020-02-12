TV Ratings: Conners Hits Audience High With Live Outing, The Flash Eyes Lows

In the latest TV ratings, The Conners‘ live episode on Tuesday night drew 6.3 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, up 19 and 22 percent from its previous episode and marking its largest audience of the season. TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “B-.”

Leading out of that, Bless This Mess (3.6 mil/0.7), mixed-ish (2.6 mil/0.6) and black-ish (2.5 mil/0.6) all ticked up, while For Life‘s series debut (3.2 mil/0.7) gave the ABC death slot its best numbers since Nov. 5.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | The Flash (1.14 mil/0.3, read recap) dipped to series lows in both measures. Legends of Tomorrow (746K/0.2) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (4.5 mil/0.9) and New Amsterdam (4.5 mil/0.6) each dipped, with the latter matching series lows. This Is Us (6.4 mil/1.4, read recap) was steady.

FOX | Leading out of a Resident rerun, 24 Hours to Hell and Back (2 mil/0.6) dropped sharply from last week’s pre-SOTU episode.

CBS | NCIS (11.7 mil/1.0), FBI (8.9 mil/0.8) and FBI: Most Wanted (6.1 mil/0.6) all dipped a tenth in the demo, with the latter hitting a season low.

