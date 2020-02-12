This Is Us Recruits Dave Annable, Tees Up Red Band Society Reunion

RELATED STORIES This Is Us Recap: Kate's Turn

This Is Us is about to put two Red Band Society docs on the same shift.

Dave Annable will appear in an upcoming Season 4 episode of the NBC tearjerker, TVLine has confirmed. Annable was a series regular on Fox’s one-season hospital drama; This Is Us star Mandy Moore recurred on Red Band Society as Annable’s character’s former fiancée, Dr. Erin Grace.

On This Is Us, the actor will play Kirby, Kevin’s acting teacher. Annable was spotted filming scenes with Moore in New York City in February (a location shoot TVLine first alerted you to… though we’d posited that the action would be more Kevin/Sophie-focused).

Given the Big Apple setting and the likelihood of Kirby being one of Kev’s Manhattan mentors, we’re guessing that Annable will show up in flashbacks to Kevin’s time as a young adult trying to break into showbiz. (And maybe, with prosthetics, as an aged Kirby in the present?)

Annable is a prolific TV presence. In addition to playing Red Band Society‘s Dr. McAndrew, his small-screen credits include Brothers & Sisters, Yellowstone, What/If, The Mick, Heartbeat, 666 Park Avenue and Reunion.

