Sex Education Renewed for Season 3

Sex Education will be back for another term: Netflix has renewed the British teen dramedy for Season 3.

The streamer confirmed the third-season pickup on Monday via the above video featuring cast member Alistair Petrie — aka Moordale’s uptight Principal Groff. In it, Petrie takes on the role of art historian as he examines an “exquisite gallery” of character portraits. He ends on a picture of the series’ newest couple, Eric and Adam.

In the series’ second season, late bloomer Otis attempted to master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola, whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. By the end of the eight episodes, Otis and Ola and had broken up, and Otis had professed his love to Maeve in a voicemail… which was deleted by Maeve’s new neighbor Isaac before she ever got the chance to hear it. (To read our Season 2 finale recap, click here.)

Sex Education‘s prompt renewal comes on the heels of The Ranch and BoJack Horseman each ending their runs, the recent cancellations of freshman series Spinning Out and Soundtrack and the news that the acclaimed The Crown will end with its fifth season. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

In a series of recent TVLine reader polls, Sex Education‘s Season 2 premiere, as well as its finale, averaged a grade of “A-,” while the series’ sophomore run as a whole earned a grade of “B.” Season 3 will premiere in 2021.

TVLine’s handy Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Sex Education‘s pickup. Are you excited for another year at Moordale High?