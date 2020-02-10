Grey's Anatomy Vet Sara Ramirez Thanks Oscars' Janelle Monáe and Cynthia Erivo for 'Showing Hollywood Barbies What a Queen Looks Like'

Sunday’s broadcast of the Oscars delivered quite a few provocative acceptance speeches — but they weren’t Sara Ramirez‘s favorite part of the show.

In a tweet on Monday, the Grey’s Anatomy alum — who came out as bisexual in 2016 — applauded Janelle Monáe (who opened the Oscars) and Cynthia Erivo (who performed the Harriet anthem “Stand Up” during the show).

“While everyone recovers from the woke speech industrial complex, I’m grateful for the multi-talented WOC @JanelleMonae (bi + pan queer icon) & @CynthiaEriVo who owned in every way & remind princess Hollywood barbies what a Queen looks like,” Ramirez wrote. “No shade just sharp reflective glitter.”

Though Ramirez did not single out anyone specifically, Monday’s post-Oscars discourse has largely revolved around the acceptance speeches delivered by Best Actor winner Joaquin Phoenix (who, among other things, addressed the topic of animal rights) and Best Supporting Actor winner Brad Pitt (who called out the United States Senate for failing to bring in John Bolton as a witness in President Trump’s impeachment trial). Oscars 2020: Best and Worst Moments

Ramirez is, of course, best known for her decade-long run as Dr. Callie Torres on Grey’s Anatomy. She left the ABC medical drama in 2016. A year later, she joined CBS’ Madam Secretary in Season 4 as political strategist Kat Sandoval. She remained with that series until 2019, through the penultimate fifth season.

Monáe’s show-opening medley earned an average grade of “B+” from TVLine readers, while Erivo scored an “A+” for her performance.