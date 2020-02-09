Oscars: Brad Pitt Calls Out Senate for Lack of John Bolton Impeachment Testimony in Acceptance Speech

RELATED STORIES Oscars 2020: Complete Winners List

With millions watching on TV, newly christened Oscar winner Brad Pitt took the opportunity to make a political statement.

“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” Pitt said during Sunday’s Oscars ceremony after winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Bolton served as President Trump’s national security advisor; despite the allegations about Trump contained in Bolton’s upcoming book that have leaked to the press, he wasn’t called to testify this past week in Trump’s impeachment trial before the Senate acquitted him. (The Senate called no witnesses before voting to acquit Trump.)

“I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it,” Pitt added, as the camera turned to Tarantino in the crowd. “In the end, the adults do the right thing.” He went on to thank Tarantino and his co-star and fellow Oscar nominee Leonardo DiCaprio.

Watch the full video of the speech below: