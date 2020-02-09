MORE OSCARS Chrissy Metz Makes Oscars Debut With Breakthrough Performance — Watch

Cynthia Erivo brought everyone in the Dolby Theatre to their feet during Sunday’s Oscars with an emotional performance of “Stand Up,” one of this year’s five Best Original Song nominees.

The powerful ballad was written by Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell for the movie Harriet, in which Erivo portrays iconic abolitionist Harriet Tubman. The song, a tribute to Tubman’s enduring legacy, even includes the activist’s final words among its lyrics: “I go to prepare a place for you.”

Erivo’s performance in Harriet also earned her a Best Actress nomination, putting her up against Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renee Zellweger (Judy).

Heading into Sunday’s ceremony, Joker led the pack with 11 total nominations, while The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood followed closely behind with 10 nods each. Other multi-nominated films included Jojo Rabbit (six), Little Women (six), Marriage Story (six), Parasite (six) and Ford v Ferrari (four).

