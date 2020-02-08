The Masked Singer: The Latest Clues About White Tiger, Kangaroo and More

Fox’s fever dream of a singing competition worked its mask off this week, kicking off Season 3 with two episodes in just four days’ time. We’re no mathletes, but by our calculations, that means there are approximately a zillion Masked Singer clues to work through ahead of the next installment. Have no fear: We’ve got you covered.

Not long after Sunday’s post-Super Bowl season premiere, last week’s episode once more trotted out Llama, Miss Monster, Turtle, White Tiger and Kangaroo to defend their spots on the show. Despite his boppy, really on-tune rendition of Tom Jones “It’s Not Unusual,” Llama and all four of his legs were given the heave-ho at the end of the hour. Once unmasked, we learned that it had been The Price Is Right host/The Drew Carey Show alum Drew Carey all along. (Read a full recap here.)

Ahead of Episode 3, we’ve gathered a whole bunch of clues from the premiere and consolidated them into a handy guide. The goal: Figure out who’s beneath those costumes waaaaay before their unveilings.

All season long, we’ll update the gallery at right with information gleaned from this week’s show, and we’ll add our (and some of your) thoughts about who’s beneath the costumes. So make sure to log your thoughts, theories and evolving guesses in the comments section!