Ratings: CBS' Tommy Is Not Quite Evil, Katy Keene Does Riverdale-y Numbers

CBS’ Tommy debuted on Thursday night to a 0.4 demo rating — matching predecessor Evil‘s season low — while giving the time slot its biggest audience of the season, with 4.8 million total viewers.

On the sitcom front, Young Sheldon (9 mil/1.0) and Mom (6.3 mil/0.7) were steady, The Unicorn (6.2 mil/0.7) ticked up and Carol’s Second Act (4.8 mil/0.5) dipped.

THE CW | Katy Keene‘s debut numbers (661K/0.2, average TVLine reader grade “B”) were more on par with its sorta-sire Riverdale‘s latest than time slot predecessor Supernatural‘s season-to-date average (1.14 mil/0.3). Legacies (620K/0.2) in turn dipped to hit and match series lows.

FOX | Last Man Standing (4 mil/0.8) rebounded from last week’s revival lows, while Outmatched (2.7 mil/0.6) and Deputy (3.5 mil/0.6) were steady.

ABC | Station 19 (5.9 mil/0.9) dipped, Grey’s Anatomy (5.5 mil/1.1) was steady and Million Little things (3.8 mil/0.7) ticked up.

NBC | Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s opener (2.7 mil/0.7) was on par with its prior season average, but the second half-hour slipped to 2 mil/0.5 (with both episodes earning a reader grade of “A”). Leading out of Will & Grace (2.3 mil/0.5), Indebted debuted to 2.1 mil and a 0.4. SVU (3.2 mil/0.6) was steady.

