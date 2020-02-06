Saturday Night Live Adds John Mulaney, Daniel Craig as Season 45 Hosts

RELATED STORIES J.J. Watt Hosts SNL: Watch Video of the Best & Worst Sketches

Who’s up for another trip to the Bodega Bathroom?

Comedian John Mulaney will host the Feb. 29 episode of Saturday Night Live, NBC announced Thursday, marking his third visit to Studio 8H.

Formerly a writer for SNL, Mulaney previously hosted the sketchfest in April 2018 and March 2019, respectively blessing us with the “Diner Lobster” and aforementioned “Bodega Bathroom” sketches. He’ll be joined in February by musical guest David Byrne, who also recently appeared on Mulaney’s Netflix special John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch.

Actor Daniel Craig will then host the March 7 installment to promote the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die (in theaters April 10). This will be Craig’s second time hosting, while musical guest The Weeknd will be back for his third appearance.

As previously reported, RuPaul will preside over SNL‘s Feb. 8 episode with performances from Justin Bieber. The show most recently welcomed NFL player J.J. Watt; watch video of his best and worst sketches here.

Are you looking forward to Mulaney and Craig’s SNL returns? Tell us in the comments.