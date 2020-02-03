The Masked Singer: The First Clues About Turtle, Miss Monster and More

Mask and ye shall receive: Now that The Masked Singer is back, so too is our roundup of the most pertinent clues about the competitors’ true identities.

Sunday’s post-Super Bowl Season 3 premiere introduced us to six of this go-around’s 18 contestants: White Tiger, Turtle, Miss Monster, Kangaroo, Robot and Llama. Their performances ran the gamut, from bro-style karaoke (White TIger’s take on Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby”) to moving ballad (Kangaroo’s performance of Robyn’s “Dancing By Myself”).

When all the songs had been sung, Robot was chosen to go home. And when his shiny, silver mask came off, the box of nuts and bolts was revealed to be rapper Lil Wayne. (Read a full recap of the episode.)

Before Episode 2 airs Wednesday (Fox, 8/7c), we’ve gathered what we believe are the most important clues from the premiere and consolidated them into a handy guide. The goal: Figure out who’s beneath those costumes waaaaay before their unveilings.

All season long, we’ll update the gallery at right with information gleaned from this week’s show, and we’ll add our (and some of your) thoughts about who’s beneath the costumes. So make sure to log your thoughts, theories and evolving guesses in the comments section!