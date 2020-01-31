The Masked Singer: Meet Season 3's Crazily Costumed Competitors

We know, we know: It seems like just yesterday that Fox — aka Whose Line Is It Anyway?’s Wayne Brady — crooned his way to Masked Singer Season 2 glory. (To be fair, it was only last month.) But it’s already time for a new crop of covert crooners to take the stage: May we present the contestants taking part in Season 3?

When Fox’s reality series returns Sunday, airing immediately after the Super Bowl, it will introduce viewers to 18 new disguised competitors who’ll sing each week in an effort to stay in the competition a little longer. As in previous seasons, those who are voted off will shed their giant foam heads at the end of each episode, revealing their celebrity faces to a shocked crowd.

Ahead of the big post-game debut, we’ve gathered all of the publicity photos Fox has provided — including two late editions released Friday evening — so you can give the singers a good once-over. (The final singer’s outrageous outfit has yet to be revealed.)

What’s more: We’ll update the gallery at right throughout the season, adding clues and tidbits gleaned from each episode, to help you formulate your guesses.

So click on the gallery at right — and make sure to bookmark it and come back after the episodes start rolling out — then get to guessing!