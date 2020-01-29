Ratings: Arrow Gets No Bump With Series Finale

Arrow‘s series finale on Tuesday night targeted 723,000 total viewers and a 0.3 rating, down 19 percent in audience from the Jan. 21 backdoor spinoff pilot to mark a season low, yet holding steady in the demo. TVLine readers gave the series ender (and Season 8 as a whole) an average grade of “A-.”

Opening The CW’s night, an Arrow finale preview special did 663K/0.2.

CBS | NCIS delivered 12 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating, ticking up in both measures and marking its largest audience since Oct. 1. Leading out of that, FBI (9.2 mil/0.9) and FBI: Most Wanted (6.1 mil/0.7) were steady. 7 Bubble Shows We're Worried About

FOX | The Resident (4 mil/0.7) and 24 Hours to Hell and Back (2.2 mil/0.6) were steady.

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (4.9 mil/1.0) and New Amsterdam (4.9 mil/0.7) were steady, while This is Us (6.4 mil/1.3) dipped to hit and match series lows.

ABC | The Conners (5.3 mil/0.9) ticked down, while Bless This Mess (3.4 mil/0.6), mixed-ish (2.3 mil/0.5), black-ish (2.2 mil/0.5) and the Emergence finale (1.89 mil/0.3, TVLine reader grade “A-“) were all steady in the demo — though Emergence delivered its smallest audience.

