Katey Sagal Tapped for Erin Brockovich Pilot Rebel, From Grey's Anatomy EP

Katey Sagal (Sons of Anarchy) has been cast as the lead for the pilot of Rebel, a potential drama series inspired by the life of Brockovich, as reported by our sister site, Deadline.

Created by Krista Vernoff (Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19), Rebel follows Annie “Rebel” Bello, a blue collar legal advocate without a law degree who is “a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost,” according to the official logline.

The drama secured a pilot commitment in October.

Sagal currently recurs on The Conners as Louise, a new love interest for Dan. According to a description of an upcoming live episode of The Conners, “…Louise (played by Sagal) gets an opportunity that might send her away from Lanford,” prompting the Conner daughters to throw Louise a surprise going-away party. With Rebel on the horizon, does this mean Sagal is leaving Lanford for good?

Last season, Sagal was cast for a comedy, Nana, which didn’t go to series. She also had a three-episode-run on the network’s late Grand Hotel.

Rebel will be written and executive-produced by Vernoff. Brockovich, John Davis, John Fox and Alexandre Schmitt are also on board as EPs.

Brockovich was formerly played on the big screen by Julia Roberts in the 2000 film Erin Brockovich. Sagal’s additional series credits include 8 Simple Rules, Superior Donuts and Futurama.