Erin Brockovich-Inspired Drama From Grey's Anatomy Boss Set as ABC Pilot

ABC has given a put pilot commitment to Rebel, a drama series inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich, the character played by Julia Roberts in the award-winning 2000 film.

Penned and executive-produced by Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff, Rebel follows Annie “Rebel” Rebelsky, a legal consultant who, 20 years after a movie made her famous, is still working without a law degree.

Rebel is described as a “funny, messy, brilliant and fearless real-life superhero” who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. As such, when she applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

As depicted in the Julia Roberts film, Brockovich was working as a paralegal on a pro bono real estate case when she discovered that a public utility company was contaminating a small town’s water supply. After she proceeded to intrepidly and tirelessly knock on doors to discuss the problem with reluctant, cancer-struck residents, Brockovich helped plaintiffs win $333 million in damages in one of the largest class-action lawsuits in history.

Per our sister site Deadline, Brockovich herself will serve as an executive producer on Rebel, alongside John Davis and John Fox in the ABC Studios/Sony Pictures Television co-production.

Somewhat similarly, ABC last TV season aired The Fix, a legal drama that starred Robin Tunney as a thinly veiled version Marcia Clark avatar who emerged from a sabbatical to investigate a movie star’s possible involvement in (yet another) murder.