The Conners Live Episode to Air During, and Include, Primary Election Coverage

The Conners will come down with a case of presidential election fever this February, when the family sitcom broadcasts a live episode on the night of the New Hampshire primary.

ABC on Wednesday announced that The Conners will go live on Tuesday, Feb. 11, with two separate productions for the East and West Coasts. The politically tinged outing “will find Mark watching the results of the primary for a school report with Harris, who is apathetic to the electoral process and believes money’s influence in politics means real change is impossible,” according to the official synopsis. “The rest of the Conners share their differing takes on why they all think everyone should vote, including their working-class perspective that you may have to vote for a candidate you don’t love but one that will ‘screw you the least.'”

ABC News coverage will be incorporated into the episode in real time.

“All of this happens against the backdrop of romance,” the logline continues, “when Louise (played by recurring guest star Katey Sagal) gets an opportunity that might send her away from Lanford.” This prompts the family “to interfere in Dan’s complicated relationship with her by throwing Louise a surprise going-away party, creating major new tensions between Dan and his daughters.”

The Conners‘ live episode follows two successful installments of Live in Front of a Studio Audience, which recreated episodes of Norman Lear’s All in the Family, Good Times and The Jeffersons. ABC also aired The Little Mermaid Live this past October, and is set to follow that up with a live production of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, which will air in the fall.

Will you be tuning in for The Conners‘ first live episode? Hit the comments with your reactions.