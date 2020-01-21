New Walking Dead Spinoff: AMC Sets End Date 3 Months Ahead of Premiere

RELATED STORIES Better Call Saul Renewed for Sixth -- and Final -- Season at AMC

Its premiere is still three months away, but we can already tell you that The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be the shortest Walking Dead series in history.

Speaking to reporters last week at the Television Critics Assoc. winter press tour, AMC president Sarah Barnett declared that the franchise’s third series (following The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead) would not imitate its predecessors “in substance or form,” before announcing, “World Beyond is a two-season closed-ended series that will tell a very specific and distinct story.”

World Beyond, which is set to premiere on Sunday, April 12, at 10/9c immediately following the Season 10 finale of the mother ship (watch trailer), will focus on the first generation of survivors to be brought up post-apocalypse. Specifically, it will revolve around a pair of young heroines played by Alexa Mansour (The Resident) and Aliyah Royale (The Red Line).

“Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead, on an important quest,” reads the show’s official logline. “Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other.”

The cast also includes Annet Mahendru (The Americans), Nico Tortorella (Younger) and Emmy winner Julia Ormond (Temple Grandin) as Elizabeth, the leader of CRM, the for-now-mysterious organization that has in its possession The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes and counts among its members Fear the Walking Dead’s Isabelle.