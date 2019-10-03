Third Walking Dead Series: See First Photos From Female-Led Offshoot

If a picture was indeed worth a thousand words, we might actually have a title for AMC’s third Walking Dead series. And yet… we only have a half-dozen photos from the as-yet-untitled offshoot.

AMC on Thursday released new images from the Spring 2020 premiere, ahead of the series’ New York Comic Con panel to be held this Saturday, October 5 at 11:30am ET.

The third installment of the franchise features two young female protagonists — played by Alexa Mansour (The Resident, SEAL Team) and Aliyah Royale (The Red Line) — and focus on the first generation to come of age in the apocalypse as we know it. “Some will become heroes. Some will become villains,” reads the synopsis. “In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.”

>New York Comic-Con panel participants include series co-creators Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, along with cast members Royale, Mansour, Nico Tortorella (Younger), Annet Mahendru (The Americans), Nicolas Cantu (The Amazing World of Gumball), newcomer Hal Cumpston.

