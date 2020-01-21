Ratings: 9-1-1: Lone Star Hits Franchise Low With Monday Debut, All Rise Rises

RELATED STORIES 9-1-1: Lone Star Premiere: Grade Part 2! Plus, Ronen Rubinstein Weighs In on TK and Carlos' Disastrous First 'Date'

Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star made its Monday time slot debut with 5.8 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, well below the original 9-1-1‘s fall average (6.7 mil/1.4) and marking a franchise low in the demo. Compared to Sunday’s inflated post-NFC Championship Game numbers, the offshoot dropped 50 and 72 percent; for comparison’s sake, The Resident two years ago similar fell 56 and 61 percent with its own Monday debut.

Leading out of Lone Star Episode 2 (which TVLine readers gave an average grade of “B+”), Prodigal Son (3.1 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “A”) returned steady.

Elsewhere….

ABC | The Bachelor (6.2 mil/1.9) rose 15 and 19 percent week-to-week, dominating Monday in the demo. The Good Doctor (5.4 mil/0.9) ticked up.

THE CW | All American (683K/0.2) returned steady, while Black Lightinng (549K/0.2) slipped to its second smallest audience ever and dipped a tenth in the demo from its previous episode (which aired after Batwoman‘s “Crisis” entry).

NBC | AGT: Champions (7 mil/1.1) ticked up, while Manifest (3.7 mil/0.7) stabilized in Week 3 of its second season.

CBS | The Neighborhood (6.8 mil/0.8) and Bob Hearts Abishola (6.4 mil/0.7) dipped, Bull (6 mil/0.6) was steady and All Rise (5.8 mil/0.6) ticked up.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

