grown-ish Renewed for Season 4

RELATED STORIES Time-Jumping Last Summer Thriller From Jessica Biel Ordered at Freeform

Time-Jumping Last Summer Thriller From Jessica Biel Ordered at Freeform The Thing About Harry: Will Former Foes Become More Than Friends in Freeform Gay Rom-Com? Watch Video

Freeform is giving Zoey Johnson a senior (year) moment, renewing grown-ish for a fourth season, TVLine has learned.

The announcement was made at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Friday, less than 24 hours after the college-set comedy returned for its third season with a mother of a twist: One of Zoey’s roommates is pregnant! (Click here for the big reveal, but beware of spoilers.)

The series stars Yara Shahidi (black-ish) as Zoey Johnson, Trevor Jackson (American Crime) as Aaron Jackson, Francia Raisa (The Secret Life of the American Teenager) as Ana Torres, Emily Arlook (Hand of God) as Nomi Segal, Jordan Buhat as Vivek Shah, Chloe and Halle Bailey as Jazz and Sky Forster, Luka Sabbat as Luca Hall and Diggy Simmons (Run’s House) as Doug Edwards.

grown-ish‘s third season, which premiered on Thursday, finds Zoey juggling her schoolwork with a new gig as musician Joey Bada$$’s personal stylist — a career path that initially put her at odds with Luca, who felt like Zoey stole a golden opportunity from him. But the two have decided to proceed as friends, just like Zoey and Aaron, the latter of whom is beginning to feel the effects of senioritis.

What are your hopes for Zoey’s final years at Cal U? Drop ’em in a comment below.