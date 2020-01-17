Good Trouble Renewed for Season 3

Good Trouble will find Callie and Mariana once again: Freeform has renewed the Fosters spinoff for Season 3, TVLine has learned. The announcement was made Friday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif.

The dramedy, led by Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez, is currently in the midst of its second season, which just resumed on Jan. 15. As Season 2 continues, Callie and Mariana’s relationship is in bad shape after Callie’s recent decision to move in with boyfriend Jamie. Meanwhile, Alice (Sherry Cola) balances her love life with stand-up comedy, Davia (Emma Hunton) discovers the education system may be broken and Dennis (Josh Pence) finds a new way to manage his depression, among other developments.

Meanwhile, the December 2019 Christmas special was also an eventful one for the Foster clan. Noah Centineo briefly returned as Jesus, who revealed he’d gotten engaged to high school sweetheart Emma (Amanda Leighton), while Callie and Jamie seemed to inch closer to that milestone themselves. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“We’ll find out. That’s what I’ll say,” executive producer Joanna Johnson told TVLine about Jamie and Callie’s potential engagement. “[Jamie] does have a ring. So it may not be now, but it might be soon. We’ll definitely answer those questions in [Season] 2B.”

Johnson also teased that “we do have someone” from The Fosters lined up to return in Season 2B, adding with a laugh that “I don’t want to tell you who.”

New episodes of Good Trouble air Wednesdays at 10/9c; our Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the show’s Season 3 pickup.